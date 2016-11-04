Manchester City resignó un empate ante Middlesbrough con Bravo como titular
Los de Pep Guardiola sufrieron en el último minuto un gol que solo les permitió igualar 1-1
Sábado 5 de noviembre de 2016
|Manchester City
| 1
| 1
|Middlesbrough
|Goles
43' S. Agüero
90+1' M. De Roon
|Tarjetas Amarillas
S. Agüero
A. Forshaw
|Tarjetas rojas
|Estadísticas
CAMBIOS
75' Nolito por I. Gundogan
86' Alex García por Jesús Navas
90' K. Iheanacho por S. Agüero
CAMBIOS
79' V. Fischer por S. Downing
90+3' C. Stuani por A. Traore
1 C. Bravo
5 P. Zabaleta
24 J. Stones
11 A. Kolarov
22 G. Clichy
25 Fernandinho
8 I. Gundogan
15 J. Navas
17 K. De Bruyne
21 D. Silva
10 S. Agüero
26 V. Valdés
17 A. Barragán
25 C. Chambers
6 B. Gibson
3 G. Friend
37 A. Traore
14 M. De Roon
8 A. Clayton
34 A. Forshaw
19 S. Downing
10 A. Negredo
