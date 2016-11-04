Volver Enviar este Artículo Imprimir este Artículo Aumentar tamaño de letra Disminuir tamaño de letra

Manchester City resignó un empate ante Middlesbrough con Bravo como titular

Los de Pep Guardiola sufrieron en el último minuto un gol que solo les permitió igualar 1-1

Sábado 5 de noviembre de 2016

Manchester City 1
1 Middlesbrough
ESTADIO
Etihad Stadium
Goles

43' S. Agüero

90+1' M. De Roon
Tarjetas Amarillas

S. Agüero

A. Forshaw
75' Nolito por I. Gundogan

86' Alex García por Jesús Navas

90' K. Iheanacho por S. Agüero

79' V. Fischer por S. Downing

90+3' C. Stuani por A. Traore

1 C. Bravo

5 P. Zabaleta

24 J. Stones

11 A. Kolarov

22 G. Clichy

25 Fernandinho

8 I. Gundogan

15 J. Navas

17 K. De Bruyne

21 D. Silva

10 S. Agüero

26 V. Valdés

17 A. Barragán

25 C. Chambers

6 B. Gibson

3 G. Friend

37 A. Traore

14 M. De Roon

8 A. Clayton

34 A. Forshaw

19 S. Downing

10 A. Negredo
minuto a minuto
  • 95'
    ¡FINAAAAAAAL! Tropiezo del City cuando parecía una victoria asegurada
  • 91'
    ¡GOOOOOOL DEL BORO! Cabezazo de De Roon que empata el partido pese a la estirada de Bravo
  • 91'
    Último cambio en el City: Kelechi Iheanacho ingresa por Sergio Agüero
  • 89'
    Amonestado Sergio Agüero tras una dura infracción
  • 86' Cambio en el City: Alex García ingresó por Jesús Navas
  • 84' ¡Lo que se perdió el Kun Agüero! Otra vez recibe en el área y saca un remate por arriba
  • Las dos grandes tapadas de Claudio Bravo en imágenes
  • 79'
    Cambio en el Middlesbrough: Downing deja su lugar por Fischer
  • 75'
    Cambio en el City: Nolito ingresa por Ilkay Gundogan
  • 73' Downing llega al borde del área y saca un remate cruzado que no causa peligro a Claudio Bravo
  • 65' Gundogan intenta con un remate de primera pero se va desviado por el poste izquierdo
  • 62' Cabezazo débil de Kevin De Bruyne que llega sin problemas a las manos de Víctor Valdés
  • 52'
    Otro amonestado en el Boro: Clayton frecibe la amarilla por infracción contra David Silva
  • 50' ¡Otra vez Bravo! Tremendo achique del chileno cuando Forshaw definía dentro del área
  • 47' ¡SOBERBIO BRAVO! Negredo intenta desde 45 metros y atento estuvo el meta chileno para despejar
  • 46'
    ¡COMENZÓ EL SEGUNDO TIEMPO!
  • El toque sutil con el que Sergio Agüero venció la dura resistencia de Víctor Valdés
  • 45'
    ¡Final del primer tiempo en el Etihad Stadium! Manchester City vence por la mínima al Boro
  • Se adicionan dos minutos de descuentos
  • 43'
    ¡GOOOOOOOL DEL CITY! Al fin Kun Agüero vence el cerco de Víctor Valdés con un suave toque tras preciso centro de De Bruyne
  • 39' Jesús Navas pasa a llevar la pierna de Víctor Valdés en una disputa de balón y el arquero español debe ser atendido en la cancha al presentar un corte en el muslo
  • 35' ¡Tremendo Víctor Valdés! El arquero rechaza en plena área chica un remate de David Silva
  • 33' ¡No alcanza el Kun! Agüero va al suelo y no logra capturar un peligroso centro al área
  • 30' Brillante Valdés para desviar un potente remate de Agüero. Luego Silva, en off side también remató
  • 26' ¡Otra del City! Jugada colectiva que termina con un incómodo remate del Kun a las manos de Valdés
  • 24' ¡Lo tuvo el City! Gran remate cruzado en el área de De Bruyne que se va apenas desviado
  • 21'
    La primera amarilla del partido es para Adam Forshaw del Boro por una fea entrada
  • 17' Hasta ahora Clauduo Bravo es un mero espectador del trámite. El City controla el balón y no le da respiro al Boro en la presión
  • En Alemania, Bayern se va al descanso 1-1 ante Hoffenheim
  • 12' No pasó nada con el tiro libre. El balón rebota en la barrera y se va al córner
  • 11' Peligrosa falta contra Fernandinho y es tiro libre para el City
  • 8' ¡Notable Víctor Valdés! El portero español se queda con un potente centro de David Silva en el área
  • Guardiola se reconocilia con Yayá Touré: "He hablado con él, está todo bien"
  • 3' Avisa el City. Peligroso centro de De Bruyne que no alcanza a conectar Agüero
  • 2' Primera carga del City. David Silva intentaba meterse al área pero es cruzado por un rival
  • 1'
    ¡Comenzó en el Etihad! City y Boro juegan con Claudio Bravo como titular
  • Los equipos están en el túnel. Se viene el fútbol en el Etihad Stadium
  • ¡Los equipos realizan el calentamiento en el césped del Etihad Stadium!
  • El rival, Middlesbrough alineará de la siguiente manera
  • ¡Confirmado! Claudio Bravo será titular en el Manchester City
  • Eduardo Vargas será suplente en la visita del Hoffenheim al Allianz Arena
  • En Alemania en tanto, a partir de las 11:30 horas, Arturo Vidal será titular en el duelo entre Bayern Munich y Hoffenheim

  • Así marcha la tabla de posiciones de la Premier League
  • ¡Buenos días amigas y amigos de El Gráfico Chile! Estaremos con el relato minuto a minuto del duelo por Premier League entre Manchester City y Middlesbrough.
