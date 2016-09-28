Minuto a minuto: Celtic y City animan un encendido empate por Champions League
El equipo del chileno juega su segundo partido en la Champions League ante un histórico del fútbol europeo.
Miércoles 28 de septiembre de 2016
|
|
|Celtic
| 3
|-
|
| 3
|Manchester City
|
|
|
|ESTADIO
|
|Celtic Park - Glasgow
|
|
|Goles
|
|
3' y 47' M. Dembele
21' R. Sterling, en contra
|
|
13' Fernandinho
28' R. Sterling
54' Nolito
|
|
|Tarjetas Amarillas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tarjetas rojas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Estadísticas
|
|
CAMBIOS
57' S. Armstrong por T. Rogic
80' P. Roberts por J. Forrest
84' L. Griffiths por N. Bitton
|
|
CAMBIOS
73' G. Clichy por J. Stones
76' Fernando por Nolito
|
|
|
1 C. Gordon
23 M. Lustig
2 Kolo Touré
28 Sviatchenko
63 K. Tierney
6 N. Bitton,
8 S. Brown
49 J. Forrest
18 T. Rogic,
11 S. Sinclair
10 M. Dembele
|
|
1 C. Bravo
5 P. Zabaleta
30 N. Otamendi,
11 A. Kolarov
22 G. Clichy
25 Fernandinho
8 I. Gundogan,
21 D. Silva
7 R. Sterling
9 D. Nolito
10 S. Agüero
