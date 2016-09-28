Volver Enviar este Artículo Imprimir este Artículo Aumentar tamaño de letra Disminuir tamaño de letra

Minuto a minuto: Celtic y City animan un encendido empate por Champions League

El equipo del chileno juega su segundo partido en la Champions League ante un histórico del fútbol europeo.

Miércoles 28 de septiembre de 2016

Celtic 3
-
3 Manchester City
ESTADIO
Celtic Park - Glasgow
Goles

3' y 47' M. Dembele

21' R. Sterling, en contra

13' Fernandinho

28' R. Sterling

54' Nolito

Tarjetas Amarillas


Tarjetas rojas


Estadísticas

CAMBIOS

57' S. Armstrong por T. Rogic

80' P. Roberts por J. Forrest

84' L. Griffiths por N. Bitton

CAMBIOS

73' G. Clichy por J. Stones

76' Fernando por Nolito

1 C. Gordon

23 M. Lustig

2 Kolo Touré

28 Sviatchenko

63 K. Tierney

6 N. Bitton,

8 S. Brown

49 J. Forrest

18 T. Rogic,

11 S. Sinclair

10 M. Dembele

1 C. Bravo

5 P. Zabaleta

30 N. Otamendi,

11 A. Kolarov

22 G. Clichy

25 Fernandinho

8 I. Gundogan,

21 D. Silva

7 R. Sterling

9 D. Nolito

10 S. Agüero
minuto a minuto
  • 94'
    ¡FINAAAAAL DEL PARTIDO!
  • 93' ¡Lo ganaba el City! Otamendi captura un rebote tras un córner y la manda por arriba del larguero
  • 91' ¡Tapadón de Gordon! Remate de Gundogan que el meta escocés desvía con la punta de los dedos
  • 90' Se adicionan 3 minutos de agregado
  • 88' Al parecer los dos equipos están conformes con el empate
  • 84'
    Cambio en el Celtic: Leigh Griffiths entra por Nir Bitton
  • 83' ¡Lo tuvo el City! Fernandinho remata desde el borde del área y el balón apenas por arriba
  • 80'
    Cambio en el Celtic: Ingresa Patrick Roberts en reemplazo de James Forrest
  • 76'
    Cambio en el City: Fernando ingresa por Nolito
  • 73'
    Cambio en el City: Sale Gael Clichy e ingresa John Stones
  • El partido pierde intensidad. El City domina pero no logra llegar con precisión al arco de Gordon
  • 57'
    Cambio en el Celtic: Tom Rogic sale del terreno e ingresa Stuart Armstrong
  • 54'
    ¡GOOOOOOOL DEL CITY! Agüero remata y el rebote le queda a Nolito que marca el 3-3
  • 52' ¡Lo tuvo Gundogan! Tiro libre rasante y el balón logra manotearlo el portero Gordon
  • El golazo de Dembele para el 3-2 del Celtic
  • 47'
    ¡GOOOOOOLAZOOOO DEL CELTIC! Dembele saca una media chilena para anotar solo en el área
  • 46'
    ¡COMENZÓ EL SEGUNDO TIEMPO!
  • 45'
    ¡FINAL DEL PRIMER TIEMPO!
  • 43' ¡Era el tercero del City! Remate de Gundogan que se va apenas desviado
  • 33' Dominación total del City. El equipo de Pep toca y toca en busca del tercero
  • El 2-2 de Sterling
  • 28'
    ¡GOOOOOOOOOL DEL CITY! Pase magistral de Silva a Sterling quien engancha en el ára y saca un remate para el 2-2
  • 28' El remate de Tierny que da en Sterling para el 2-1
  • 20'
    ¡GOOOOOOOOOL DEL CELTIC! Tierny remata al arco y el balón se desvía en Sterling
  • 18' Presión alta del City que busca desnivelar el marcador
  • El 1-1 de Fernandinho
  • 13' ¡Se salva Bravo! Rogic intenta de tiro libre y el balón pasa cerca del horizontal
  • 11'
    ¡GOOOOOOOOL DEL CITY! Fernandinho captura un rebote en el área y define de izquierda
  • 10' ¡Era el empate! Pase de Agüero y David Silva queda mano a mano con el portero que desvía al córner
  • El 1-0 del Celtic, obra de Dembele
  • 6' ¡Atajadón de Bravo! Kolo Touré se las arregla para sacar un remate en el área pero atento el chileno
  • 3'
    ¡GOOOOOOOOL DE CELTIC! Centro al área, Bravo que no sale a cortar y Dembele marca el 1-0 de los escoceses en la boca del arco
  • 1'
    ¡COMENZÓ EL PARTIDO!
  • ¡Los equipos están en la cancha!
  • ¡Todo listo en el Celtic Park!
  • El City pierde a uno de sus hombres por tres semanas
  • Así luce el Celtic Park, a minutos del inicio del cotejo
  • ¡Los equipos realizan el calentamiento en el césped del Celtic Park!
  • El "súper miércoles" de fútbol que protagonizarán los chilenos por el mundo
  • Estos son los suplentes del City para este encuentro.
  • Y de esta manera va el Celtic.
  • Ya están las oncenas, en el City, Bravo será titular.
  • Buenas tardes amigos de El Gráfico Chile, comenzamos la cobertura del duelo Celtic-Manchester City por la Champions League.
