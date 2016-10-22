Volver Enviar este Artículo Imprimir este Artículo Aumentar tamaño de letra Disminuir tamaño de letra

En Vivo: Con gol de Arturo Vidal, Bayern está derrotando al Mönchengladbach

El volante chileno anotó el primer tanto del partido en que los bávaros vencen al M'gladbach.

Sábado 22 de octubre de 2016

Bayern Munich 2
-
0 Mönchengladbach
ESTADIO
Allianz Arena
Goles

15' Vidal

31' Costa
Tarjetas Amarillas

71' Kramer
Tarjetas rojas


Estadísticas

Cambios:

73' Muller por Costa

Cambios:

46' Jantschke por Hofmann

65' Schulz por Wentd

1 M. Neuer

13 Rafinha

5 M. Hummels

27 D. Alaba

10 A. Robben

14 Xabi Alonso

8 Javi Martínez

23 A. Vidal

11 Douglas Costa

6 Thiago Alcântara

9 R. Lewandowski

1 Y. Sommer

17 O. Wendt

5 T. Strobl

4 J. Vestergaard

30 N. Elvedi

19 F. Johnson

13 L. Stindl

28 A. Hahn

27 J. Korb

6 C. Kramer

23 J. Hofmann

minuto a minuto
