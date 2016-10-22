En Vivo: Con gol de Arturo Vidal, Bayern está derrotando al Mönchengladbach
El volante chileno anotó el primer tanto del partido en que los bávaros vencen al M'gladbach.
Sábado 22 de octubre de 2016
|
|
|Bayern Munich
| 2
|-
|
| 0
|Mönchengladbach
|
|
|
|
|
|Goles
|
|
15' Vidal
31' Costa
|
|
|
|
|Tarjetas Amarillas
|
|
|
|
71' Kramer
|
|
|Tarjetas rojas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Estadísticas
|
|
Cambios:
73' Muller por Costa
|
|
Cambios:
46' Jantschke por Hofmann
65' Schulz por Wentd
|
|
|
1 M. Neuer
13 Rafinha
5 M. Hummels
27 D. Alaba
10 A. Robben
14 Xabi Alonso
8 Javi Martínez
23 A. Vidal
11 Douglas Costa
6 Thiago Alcântara
9 R. Lewandowski
|
|
1 Y. Sommer
17 O. Wendt
5 T. Strobl
4 J. Vestergaard
30 N. Elvedi
19 F. Johnson
13 L. Stindl
28 A. Hahn
27 J. Korb
6 C. Kramer
23 J. Hofmann
