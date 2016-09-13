Volver Enviar este Artículo Imprimir este Artículo Aumentar tamaño de letra Disminuir tamaño de letra

En directo: Con Claudio Bravo en el arco, el Manchester City derrotó al Mönchengladbach

El delantero argentino Sergio Agüero e Iheanacho fueron los goleadores. El portero chileno fue uno de los titulares en el equipo de Pep Guardiola.

Miércoles 14 de septiembre de 2016

Manchester City 4
-
0 Borussia M'Gladbach
ESTADIO
Eithad Stadium
Goles

Sergio Agüero

Sergio Agüero

Sergio Agüero

Kelechi Iheanacho
Tarjetas Amarillas


Tarjetas rojas


Estadísticas


Claudio Bravo;

Zabaleta,

Otamendi,

Stones,

Kolarov;

Fernandinho,

Gundogan,

Jesús Navas,

De Bruyne,

Sterling;

Agüero.

Sommer;

Elvedi

A. Christensen,

Strobel;

F. Johnson,

Kramer,

Dahoud,

Wendt,

Stindl;

Raffael,

Hahn.
minuto a minuto
  • ¿Te perdiste el último gol del Manchester City? Así marcó Iheanacho en la goleada sobre el Borussia Mönchengladbach.
    SKelechi Iheanacho Goal Manchester City 4 - 0... por Score5
  • 92'
    ¡Terminó el partido en Inglaterra! El Manchester City de Claudio Bravo derrotó 4-0 al Borussia Mönchengladbach en la Champions League.
  • 90'
    ¡GOOOOOOOL DEL CITY! Iheanacho sentencia la goleada y pone en 4-0 ante el Mönchengladbach.
  • 84' ¡Hat-trick del argentino! Así fue el tercer gol de Sergio Agüero frente al Mönchengladbach.
    Hat-trick Goal Sergio Aguero - Manchester City... por taftadarka2016
  • 81' Cambios en el partido Manchester City: Sale Sterling e ingresa Sané / Sale Gundogan e ingresa Clichy. Borussia Mönchengladbach: Sale Stindl e ingresa Traore.
  • 77' ¡GOOOOOOOL DEL CITY! Kun Agüero marca el tercer gol y desata la locura en el Eithad Stadium.
  • 75' ¡ERA EL TERCERO! Centro por la izquierda y Agüero que se pierde una increíble oportunidad ante Sommer
  • 71' Kolarov pide el balón, ejecuta el tiro librey el balón que se va fuera de la cancha. El marcador: 2-0
  • 70' Falta sobre Sterling y hay un nuevo tiro libre para el Manchester City.
  • 63' Gran jugada de Sterling quien habilita a De Bruyne. El 17 no puede aprovechar el centro y el balón finaliza en las manos de Sommer.
  • 59'
    Cambio en el Mönchengladbach: Sale Hahn e ingresa Hazard.
  • 57' Otamendi prueba desde fuera del área pero el balón se va sobre el arco rival. Sigue todo igual.
  • 50' Agüero buscó el tercer gol pero Sommer logró despejar con lo justo el tiro del argentino.
  • 45'
    ¡Comenzó el segundo tiempo! El Manchester el City derrota 2-0 al Borussia Mönchengladbach.
  • Comienzan los segundos tiempos en los otros partidos de la Champions y así están los marcadores.
  • ¿Te perdiste el tapadón de Claudio Bravo? El portero chileno ha tenido una buena actuación ante el Borussia Mönchengladbach.
  • 45'
    ¡Terminó el primer tiempo! Con dos goles de Kun Agüero, el City derrota al Borussia Mönchengladbach.
  • 41' ¡PERFECTO BRAVO! Tiro de esquina del Mönchengladbach y el chileno que está notable para tapar el balón.
  • 37'
    Primer cambio en el Mönchengladbach: Sale Kramer e ingresa Korb.
  • 35'
    Marcador en Inglaterra: Manchester City 2-0 vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach.
  • 30' [VIDEO] ¡Ejecución perfecta! Así fue el segundo gol de Agüero en la Champions.
  • 28'
    ¡GOOOOL DEL CITY! Desde los 12 pasos, Sergio Agüero repite y pone el marcador 2-0 ante el Mönchengladbach
  • 26' ¡Penal para el City! Kun Agüero será el encargado de ejecutar.
  • 22' Partido detenido por fuerte falta de Elvedi sobre Kun Agüero. El atacante argentino se encuentra en el suelo y Guardiola manda a calentar a la banca.
  • 20' ¡Salvó Strobl! Pase de Agüero para Gundogan y el jugador del Mönchengladbach llegó con lo justo.
  • ¿Te perdiste el golazo de Sergio Agüero?
  • 14' Centro del Manchester City Fernandinho que prueba con la derecha. El remate se desviado va por poco.
  • 11' ¡Tapadón de Sommer! Gundogan sacó un potente remate pero el portero sacó el balón. Marcador: 1-0
  • 8'
    GOOOL DEL CITY. Agüero no perdona y abre en marcador ante el Borussia Mönchengladbach
  • 5' Tiro de esquina del City, pero Yann Sommer saca el balón sin mayores problemas. Marcador 0-0
  • Tras la lluvia caída en Inglaterra así se encuentra la cancha del Eithad Stadium
  • 1' ¡Comenzó el partido en Inglaterra! Ya juega el Manchester City y el Borussia Mönchengladbach por la Champions League.
  • ¡Ya está todo listo! El plantel del Manchester City y el Borussia Mönchengladbach ya están en la cancha.
  • En tanto, los alemanes van con el mismo once.
  • Con relación a la formación de ayer, el City cambia a Silva por Gundogan por precaución.
  • El partido se jugará hoy miércoles a las 15:45 horas de Chile.
  • Problemas en Inglaterra: Una serie de rayos atacaron al Etihad Stadium
  • ¡Ya es oficial! El duelo entre el Manchester City y el Mönchengladbach se suspende por las lluvias.
  • ¿Problemas? La lluvia que cae en Inglaterra tiene en pausa el duelo entre City y el Borussia Mönchengladbach.
  • El árbitro del encuentro se encuentra en el Eithad Stadium para revisar la cancha.
  • La fuerte lluvia complica el partido en Manchester.
  • Y así van los alemanes.
  • Ya hay oncena de los ciudadanos con el chileno de titular.
  • ¡¡¡Buenas tardes amigos de El Gráfico Chile!!! Iniciamos la cobertura del debut del City de Claudio Bravo en la Champions.
