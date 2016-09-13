En directo: Con Claudio Bravo en el arco, el Manchester City derrotó al Mönchengladbach
El delantero argentino Sergio Agüero e Iheanacho fueron los goleadores. El portero chileno fue uno de los titulares en el equipo de Pep Guardiola.
Miércoles 14 de septiembre de 2016
|
|
|Manchester City
| 4
|-
|
| 0
|Borussia M'Gladbach
|
|
|
|
|
|Goles
|
|
Sergio Agüero
Sergio Agüero
Sergio Agüero
Kelechi Iheanacho
|
|
|
|
|Tarjetas Amarillas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tarjetas rojas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Claudio Bravo;
Zabaleta,
Otamendi,
Stones,
Kolarov;
Fernandinho,
Gundogan,
Jesús Navas,
De Bruyne,
Sterling;
Agüero.
|
|
Sommer;
Elvedi
A. Christensen,
Strobel;
F. Johnson,
Kramer,
Dahoud,
Wendt,
Stindl;
Raffael,
Hahn.
