Con triplete de Messi, Argentina golea a Panamá y avanza a cuartos
El equipo Albiceleste, con Messi mirando el partido desde el banco, quiere consolidar el trabajo realizado en el triunfo contra Chile y meterse en cuartos de final.
Viernes 10 de junio de 2016
|
|
|Argentina
| 5
|-
|
| 0
|Panamá
|
|
|
|ESTADIO
|
|Soldier Field - Chicago
|
|
|Goles
|
|
7': Nicolás Otamendi
68': Lionel Messi
79': Lionel Messi
87': Lionel Messi
89': Sergio Aguero
|
|
|
|
|Tarjetas Amarillas
|
|
A. Fernández
J. Mascherano
N. Gaitán
|
|
B. Pérez
F. Baloy
A. Godoy
A. Cooper
|
|
|Tarjetas rojas
|
|
|
|
32': Anibál Godoy
|
|
|Estadísticas
|
|
43': E. Lamela por A. Dí María
61': L. Messi por A. Fernández
75': S. Aguero por G. Higuaín
|
|
20': M. Camargo por V. Pimentel
74': L. Tejada por B. Pérez
76': A. Arroyo por A. Cooper
|
|
|
1 S. Romero
4 G. Mercado
17 N. Otamendi
16 M. Rojo
19 E. Banega
14 J. Mascherano
8 A. Fernández
20 N. Gaitán
14 G. Huguaín
7 A. Dí María
|
|
1 J. Penedo
13 A. Machado
23 F. Baloy
3 H. Cummings
17 L. Enríquez
6 G. Gómez
11 A. Cooper
20A. Godoy
14 V. Pimentel
19 A. Quintero
7 B. Pérez
