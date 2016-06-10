Volver Enviar este Artículo Imprimir este Artículo Aumentar tamaño de letra Disminuir tamaño de letra

Con triplete de Messi, Argentina golea a Panamá Con triplete de Messi, Argentina golea a Panamá y avanza a cuartos

El equipo Albiceleste, con Messi mirando el partido desde el banco, quiere consolidar el trabajo realizado en el triunfo contra Chile y meterse en cuartos de final.

Viernes 10 de junio de 2016

Argentina 5
-
0 Panamá
ESTADIO
Soldier Field - Chicago
Goles

7': Nicolás Otamendi

68': Lionel Messi

79': Lionel Messi

87': Lionel Messi

89': Sergio Aguero
Tarjetas Amarillas

A. Fernández

J. Mascherano

N. Gaitán

B. Pérez

F. Baloy

A. Godoy

A. Cooper
Tarjetas rojas

32': Anibál Godoy
Estadísticas

43': E. Lamela por A. Dí María

61': L. Messi por A. Fernández

75': S. Aguero por G. Higuaín

20': M. Camargo por V. Pimentel

74': L. Tejada por B. Pérez

76': A. Arroyo por A. Cooper

1 S. Romero

4 G. Mercado

17 N. Otamendi

16 M. Rojo

19 E. Banega

14 J. Mascherano

8 A. Fernández

20 N. Gaitán

14 G. Huguaín

7 A. Dí María

1 J. Penedo

13 A. Machado

23 F. Baloy

3 H. Cummings

17 L. Enríquez

6 G. Gómez

11 A. Cooper

20A. Godoy

14 V. Pimentel

19 A. Quintero

7 B. Pérez
minuto a minuto
  • 92'
    ¡¡¡FINAL EN CHICAGO!!! Con triplete de Messi, Argentina golea por 5-0 a Panamá #CA2016
  • 89'
    ¡¡¡GOOOOOL DE MESSI!!! Dos cabezazos en el área es gol. Pase de Rojo y el Kun define para el quinto
  • 87'
    ¡¡¡TRIPLETE DE MESSI!!! El astro argentino deja en el camino a Baloy y define de zurda para el 4-0
  • 84' ¡¡¡GOL ANULADO A ARGENTINA!!! Anotaba el Kun, pero estaba fuera de juego
  • Hasta la organización quedó sorprendida con el doblete de Messi
  • Messi y su segundo tanto en la Copa y el tercero de Argentina ante Panamá
  • 79'
    ¡¡¡GOLAZO DE LIONEL MESSI!!! Impecable tiro libre del astro argentino y es el 3-0 ante Panamá
  • 76'
    Abdiel Arroyo ingresa por Cooper en el último cambio de Panamá
  • 75'
    El Kun Aguero ingresa por el Pipa Higuaín en Argentina.
  • 74'
    Luis Tejada ingresa por Blas Pérez en Panamá.
  • "Con Messi es otra cosa": Los elogios a Lio tras su gol ante Panamá
  • 71' ¡¡¡ERA EL TERCERO DE ARGENTINA!!! Gran disparo de Banega y la pelota apenas por arriba del travesaño
  • 68'
    ¡¡¡GOOOOOOOOOOL DE ARGENTINA!!! Lionel Messi aprovecha los rebotes y define de zurda para el 2-0
  • 66'
    Nicolás Gaitán es el tercer amonestado en Argentina por una fuerte entrada sobre Cooper
  • Así lanzó el Twitter la selección de argentina por el ingreso de Lionel Messi
  • 61'
    ¡¡¡SE VIENE LA PULGA!!! Lionel Messi debuta en la #CA2016 e ingresa por Augusto Fernández

  • ¿Logrará cumplir su sueño? El mensaje de un hincha sirio a Lionel Messi
  • 54' ¡¡¡SE LO PIERDE HIGUAÍN!!! El Pipa se demora una eternidad en definir y un defensa evita el tanto
  • "Siempre la misma historia": En Argentina se burlaron por la lesión de Angel Dí María
  • 52' Remate de Ever Banega y el portero Penedo responde con seguridad
  • 48' ¡¡¡SE SALVA PANAMÁ!!! Casi autogol de Baloy, pero el portero Penedo logra reaccionar a tiempo
  • 47'
    Armando Cooper recibe amarilla en Panamá.
  • 46'
    ¡¡¡ARRANCA EL COMPLEMENTO EN CHICAGO!!! Argentina supera por 1-0 a Panamá
  • 45'
    ¡¡¡FINAL DEL PRIMER TIEMPO!!! Argentina supera por 1-0 a Panamá en un entretenido partido en Chicago
  • 43'
    Erik Lamela ingresa por el lesionado Dí María.
  • ¡¡¡ALARMA EN ARGENTINA!!! Angel Dí María pide el cambio y se retira del terreno de juego lesionado
  • 40' El partido baja en intensidad y no tenemos llegadas claras a los arcos.
  • 36' Cabezazo de Mercado que contiene sin problemas el portero Penedo.
  • 32'
    ¡¡¡EXPULSADO ANÍBAL!!! Panamá se queda con 10 jugadores por la expulsión de Godoy
  • 28' ¡¡GRANDE ROMERO!!! El portero evita el tanto de la igualdad de Panamá tras el disparo de Quintero
  • 27' El partido es de ida y vuelta y friccionado en algunos pasajes.
  • 23'
    ¡¡¡AMARILLA PARA ANÍBAL!!! Panamá se llena de tarjetas y ahora es amonestado Godoy
  • 21' Ever Banega prueba y el portero Penedo contiene con seguridad
  • 20'
    Miguel Camargo ingresa por el lesionado Valentín Pimentel en Panamá.
  • En la misma jugada Pimentel cae mal y sufre una lesión en la rodilla.
  • 18' ¡¡¡SE SALVA ARGENTINA!!! Cabezazo de Gómez que se va apenas desviado
  • 17' Mascherano y Baloy son amonestado tras discutir. El capitán panameño le lanzó un cabezazo al Jefecito
  • 15'
    Augusto Fernández recibe cartulina amarilla en Argentina.
  • 13' Panamá juega de igual a igual y busca la igualdad ante Argentina.
  • El festejo de la selección argentina tras el tanto de Otamendi
  • 9' Angel Dí María prueba de primera y la pelota se va por arriba del travesaño.
  • 7'
    ¡¡¡GOOOOOOL DE ARGENTINA!!! Nicolás Otamendi con un cabezazo vence a Penedo y es el 1-0
  • 6'
    Blas Pérez recibe cartulina amarilla en Panamá. La cartulina amarilla lo deja fuera del compromiso ante Chile.
  • 4' Baloy reclama un supuesto penal, pero el juez cobra falta en ataque.
  • 1'
    ¡¡¡COMIENZA EL DUELO EN CHICAGO!!! Ya juegan Argentina y Panamá
  • Ahora es el turno del himno de Panamá.
  • Se entona el himno de la Argentina en Chicago.
  • Los equipos salen al terreno de juego en Chicago.
  • El increíble dato que registra la selección albiceleste en la Copa América
  • El 11 de Panamá con el que espera sorprender a Argentina
  • Messi nuevamente a la banca: El 11 de Argentina para enfrentar a Panamá
  • Los jugadores de Argentina en el ingreso al Soldier Field de Chicago.
  • ¡¡¡Buenas noches amiga y amigos de El Gráfico. Los invitamos a que nos acompañe en el duelo entre Argentina y Panamá!!!
