El Arsenal de Alexis venció al Bournemouth y desafía al líder

Los Gunnersno pierden terreno en la lucha por el título y quedaron a sólo 5 puntos del Leicester City, su próximo rival en la Premier.

Domingo 7 de febrero de 2016

Bournemouth 0
-
2 Arsenal
ESTADIO
Dean Court (Bournemouth)
Goles

23' Özil, 24' Oxlade-Chamberlain
Tarjetas Amarillas

Flamini
Tarjetas rojas


Estadísticas

cambios:

65' Stanislas por Ritchie

65' King por Gosling

Cambios:

67'Coquelin por Oxlade-Ch.

82' Gibbs por Sánchez

90' Walcott por Giroud

Boruc;

Smith,

Francis,

Cook,

Daniels;

Surman,

Gosling;

Ritchie,

Arter,

Pugh;

Afobe.

Cech,

Bellerin,

Gabriel,

Koscielny,

Monreal,

Flamini,

Ramsey,

Oxlade-Chamberlain,

Ozil,

Alexis,

Giroud
  • 90'
    TERMINÓ EN BOURNEMOUTH 90 3' El Arsenal volvió a la victoria y llega bien parado al duelo con Leicester
  • 90' ESPECTACULAR PETER CECH!!! 90' El arquero del Arsenal salvó su portería en dos ocasiones
  • 85' LO TUVO KING PARA EL BOURNEMOUTH 85' El Atacante no la alcanzó a enganchar en lo que era el descuento
  • 80'
    Se retiró Alexis Sánchez en el Arsenal. El chileno jugó bien pero no pudo anotar ante el Bournemouth
  • 70' Los hinchas del Arsenal cantan apoyando a Alexis 70' El chileno es ídolo en los Gunners
  • 65' Ritchie es el jugador más peligroso del Bournemouth 65' el extremo le pegó desviado por sobre el arco
  • 56' GRAN JUGADA DE ALEXIS!!! 56' El chileno se sacó a un defensa y remato de derecha. Boruc voló y se la sacó
  • 51' LO TUVO SMITH!!! 51' El lateral del equipo local terminó una gran jugada pero desvió su tiro por poco
  • 49' Se anima el Bournemouth 49' Ritchie le pegó de zurda y pasó muy cerca del travesaño del arco de Cech
  • 45'
    COMENZÓ EL SEGUNDO TIEMPO EN BOURNEMOUTH 45' Alexis y el Arsenal quieren mantener la ventaja de 2-0
  • 45'
    TERMINÓ EL PRIMER TIEMPO EN BOURNEMOUTH 45' El Arsenal se impone al local por 2-0
  • 27' IMPRESIONANTE PETER CECH 27' El arquero ahogó el grito de gol de Arter para el Bournemouth
  • 24'
    GOOOOOOL DEL ARSENAL!!! 24' OXlade-Chamberlain pone el segundo de los Gunners con un gran tiro cruzado
  • 22'
    GOOOOOOOL DEL ARSENAL!!! 22' Gran pivoteo de Giroud y Özil remató de gran manera 1-0 gana el Arsenal
  • 13' AVISÓ ALEXIS 13' El chileno entró por izquierda y asustó con un zurdazo alto
  • 11' Por ahora no se hacen daño en Bournemouth 11' Alexis no entra en acción para el Arsenal 0-0
  • 1'
    COMENZÓ EL PARTIDO EN LONDRES 1' El Arsenal de Alexis va por un triunfo contra el Bournemouth

  • Alexis Sánchez será titular en el duelo del Arsenal y el Bournemouth. ¡Se viene el minuto a minuto!
