El Arsenal de Alexis venció al Bournemouth y desafía al líder
Los Gunnersno pierden terreno en la lucha por el título y quedaron a sólo 5 puntos del Leicester City, su próximo rival en la Premier.
Domingo 7 de febrero de 2016
|
|
|Bournemouth
| 0
|-
|
| 2
|Arsenal
|
|
|
|ESTADIO
|
|Dean Court (Bournemouth)
|
|
|Goles
|
|
|
|
23' Özil, 24' Oxlade-Chamberlain
|
|
|Tarjetas Amarillas
|
|
|
|
Flamini
|
|
|Tarjetas rojas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Estadísticas
|
|
cambios:
65' Stanislas por Ritchie
65' King por Gosling
|
|
Cambios:
67'Coquelin por Oxlade-Ch.
82' Gibbs por Sánchez
90' Walcott por Giroud
|
|
|
Boruc;
Smith,
Francis,
Cook,
Daniels;
Surman,
Gosling;
Ritchie,
Arter,
Pugh;
Afobe.
|
|
Cech,
Bellerin,
Gabriel,
Koscielny,
Monreal,
Flamini,
Ramsey,
Oxlade-Chamberlain,
Ozil,
Alexis,
Giroud
