Volver Enviar este Artículo Imprimir este Artículo Aumentar tamaño de letra Disminuir tamaño de letra

Así vivimos el triunfo del Arsenal contra el Southampton

Los Gunners enfrentaron al Southampton buscando progresar en la Premier League luego de un comienzo dubitativo en las primeras tres jornadas del torneo.

Sábado 10 de septiembre de 2016

Compartir
actualizar
Arsenal 2
-
1 Southampton
ESTADIO
Emitares Stadium
Goles

29' Koscielny, 90+4' Cazorla (penal)

18' Cech (Autogol)
Tarjetas Amarillas


Tarjetas rojas


Estadísticas

En el minuto 62' ingresó Alexis Sánchez por Oxlade-Chamberlain



33 P. Čech

18 Nacho Monreal

6 L. Koscielny

20 S. Mustafi

24 Bellerín

11 M. Özil

19 Santi Cazorla

34 F. Coquelin

15 A. Oxlade-Chamberlain

14 T. Walcott

9 Lucas Pérez

1 F. Forster

6 José Fonte

21 R. Bertrand

2 Cédric Soares

17 V. van Dijk

8 S. Davis

11 D. Tadić

14 Oriol Romeu

4 J. Clasie

22 N. Redmond

9 J. Rodriguez
actualizar
minuto a minuto
  • Alexis le cambio la cara al Arsenal que esperó los descuentos para celebrar
  • La jugada de la polémica: ¿Crees que fue penal sobre Giroud?
  • 90'
    TERMINÓ EL PARTIDO EN LONDRES!!! 90 5' El Arsenal se impuso por 2-1 al Southampton con Alexis en el final
  • 90'
    GOOOOOOL DEL ARSENAL!!! 90 4' Santi Cazorla definió con clase el penal y le dio la victoria al Arsenal
  • 90'
    COBRÓ PENAL PARA EL ARSENAL 90 1' El árbitro vio un agarrón contra Giroud y sancionó en los descuentos
  • 86' SE LO PERDIÓ ARSENAL 86' El final es de ida y vuelta en Londres. Giroud casi anotó el 2º de los Gunners
  • 84' NOTABLE PETER CECH 84' El arquero sacó con las manos y después con los pies cuando Hojbjerg ya celebraba
  • 76' GRAN ASISTENCIA DE ALEXIS 76' Dejó solo a Cazorla que desperdició la ocasión frente a Forster
  • 69' ALEXIS LE CAMBIA LA CARA AL ARSENAL 69' El chileno se combinó con Ozil y su remate final se fue por poco
  • 68' SE LO PERDIÓ EL SOUTHAMPTON 68' Shane Long definió mal frente a Cech y perdonó a los Gunners
  • 62'
    SE VIENE ALEXIS A LA CANCHA!!! 62' El chileno entró con una ovación del público. Reemplazó a Chamberlain
  • 60' IMPECABLE REMATE DE BELLERÍN 60' Su derechazo se fue apenas desviado de la portería de Forster
  • 52' ALEXIS SIGUE PREPARÁNDOSE 52' El chileno espera su oportunidad mientras Lucas Pérez no crea peligro
  • Wenger respalda a Sánchez: "Tiene potencial para alcanzar el nivel de Messi y Cristiano"
  • 46'
    COMENZÓ EL SEGUNDO TIEMPO EN LONDRES 46' Arsenal todavía guarda a Alexis pese al empate ante Southampton
  • NOTABLE! Así fue el gol de chilena que le dio el empate parcial al Arsenal
  • La petición clave que impuso Alexis Sánchez para renovar en el Arsenal
  • 45'
    TERMINÓ EL PRIMER TIEMPO EN LONDRES 45 2' El Arsenal extraña a Alexis y sólo empata ante Southampton
  • Fin de semana por TV: Con Bravo y Alexis comandando los chilenos en el exterior
  • 36' COMO PRESIONA EL ARSENAL 36' Los Gunners están muy cerca de anotar el desnivel se lo perdio Chamberlain
  • Leyenda del fútbol inglés critica a Alexis Sánchez por compararse con Messi y Cristiano
  • 29'
    GOOOLAZO DEL ARSENAL!!! 30' Espectacular chilena de Koscielny para poner el empate conra el Southampton
  • QUE MALA SUERTE! El gol que tiene al Arsenal perdiendo en la Premier
  • 18'
    GOL DEL SOUTHAMPTON 18' Mala suerte de Cech, tras un tiro libre de Tadic la pelota le dio en la espalda
  • Así recibieron a los nuevos refuerzos en el Emirates Stadium
  • 2' Alexis Sánchez espera en la banca su oportunidad 2' mientras Shkodran Mustafi y Lucas Pérez debutan
  • 1'
    Comenzó el partido en Londres!!! 1' El Arsenal va en busca de una victoria contra el Southampton
  • Buenos días [email protected] de El Gráfico Chile, comenzamos el minuto a minuto del apasionante partido entre el Arsenal y el Southampton
Mostrar más

Compartir
subir | volver