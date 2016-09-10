Así vivimos el triunfo del Arsenal contra el Southampton
Los Gunners enfrentaron al Southampton buscando progresar en la Premier League luego de un comienzo dubitativo en las primeras tres jornadas del torneo.
Sábado 10 de septiembre de 2016
|
|
|Arsenal
| 2
|-
|
| 1
|Southampton
|
|
|
|
|
|Goles
|
|
29' Koscielny, 90+4' Cazorla (penal)
|
|
18' Cech (Autogol)
|
|
|Tarjetas Amarillas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tarjetas rojas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Estadísticas
|
|
En el minuto 62' ingresó Alexis Sánchez por Oxlade-Chamberlain
|
|
|
|
|
33 P. Čech
18 Nacho Monreal
6 L. Koscielny
20 S. Mustafi
24 Bellerín
11 M. Özil
19 Santi Cazorla
34 F. Coquelin
15 A. Oxlade-Chamberlain
14 T. Walcott
9 Lucas Pérez
|
|
1 F. Forster
6 José Fonte
21 R. Bertrand
2 Cédric Soares
17 V. van Dijk
8 S. Davis
11 D. Tadić
14 Oriol Romeu
4 J. Clasie
22 N. Redmond
9 J. Rodriguez
